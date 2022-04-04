Maria Elena (Alvarez) Martinez, 81, of Richmond, Texas went to be with her Lord on March 31, 2022 in Sugar Land. She was born on February 18,1941 in Mexico to Jesus and Luz Alvarez. She was a faithful member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church. Maria’s hobbies included gardening and watching novellas. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was often referred to as Ama, Gamo, Little Grandma, and Buelis.
In addition to her parents, Maria is preceded in death by her husband, Lucas Martinez, daughter, Rosa Maria Martinez, siblings, Jesus and Javier Alvarez, granddaughter, Arlene Martinez and great grandson, Juan Luckey Martinez.
Survivors include her children, Lucas A. Martinez and his wife Ana, Juan Martinez and his wife Luz, Jose Martinez, Hector Martinez and his wife Adela, Jorge Martinez and his wife Esmeralda, Ruben Martinez and his wife Olivia, Rosalinda Ramirez and her husband Eddie Jimenez, Erica Valdivia and her husband Felix, brothers Jose Luis and Jaime Alvarez; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great- great grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. John Fisher Catholic Church in Richmond. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Maria Elena’s sons will serve as pallbearers.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
