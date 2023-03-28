Maria E. Torres, 64, was born on April 22, 1958, in Monterrey, Mexico. She moved to Rosenberg at an early age and graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in 1978. She attended Wharton County Junior College and the Latin American Council of Christian Churches Bible Seminary. She was called to Heaven by our Lord and Savior on March 22, 2023. She was a great woman of faith, wife, mother, aunt, and friend.
She was proceeded in death by her father, Augustine Chavarria Castillo; her mother, Consuelo Salazar Castillo; and her brother, Augustine Castillo.
She leaves behind to cherish and treasure her memories her loving husband of 40 years of marriage, Rev. Jessie J. Torres. Her daughter, Jennifer Torres and husband, Antonio Castaneda; Her sons, Jesse Torres III, and Jacob Torres. She is also survived by her brothers, Andrew Castillo, Joe Castillo; her sister, Blanca Castillo Martinez and husband, Jerry Martinez; and her sister-in-law, Isabel Torres Carranza.
Maria also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, friends, and several brothers and sisters in Christ. Maria will truly be missed, and her loved ones will always cherish and treasure her memory. We will never forget her favorite saying, “I love you, but Jesus loves you more.”
Please join our Memorial Services on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Rosenberg at Templo La Hermosa Del CLADIC. Visitation will start at 4:00 PM and will be followed by the service at 6:00 PM, and Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Houston, TX (Magnolia Park) at Templo Bethel Del CLADIC. Memorial Service will start at 10:30 AM and will be followed by the Interment at 1:00 PM at South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
