Maria Concepcion Olivas, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 in Richmond. She was born January 28, 1958 in East Bernard to Pilar and Esther Olivas. Maria worked for Texas Instruments years ago, and has been retired. She spent a majority of her life as a loving caregiver for her mother.
Survivors include 2 brothers, Pillip and Pilar Olivas, 2 sisters, Blanca Esperaza and husband Joe, and Margarita Hernandez. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Balenta Rodriguez and 2 brothers, Joe and Mario Degollado.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in San Francisco Cemetery in Needville. Visitation will be Monday evening, August 15, 2022 from 4-8 P.M. with a Rosary at 7.00 P.M.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.