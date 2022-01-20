Margie Marie Batchlor Jablonski, went to be with her “Lord & Loved Ones” on Jan. 15, 2022, at the age of 95.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ted Jablonski; parents, Alonzo (Blackie) and Gussie Batchelor; son in law, Alvin Kettler Jr.; brothers and sisters, James Arthur Mose) Batchelor, Cody Batchelor, Alonzo (Jr.) Batchelor, Lorene (Bunchy) Batchelor, Bernnie (Sister) Prikryl, Elsie Zwahr and Frank Batchelor.
The family will be having a “Celebration of Margie’s Life” at Creekside Christian Fellowship, 16628 TX-36, Needville, Texas 77461, on Sat., Jan. 29, 2022, at 11:00am. Her children will be welcoming friends and family at 10:30am.
She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Rossana Kettler;
son, Teddy Jablonski and wife Patricia; 3 grandchildren, Cody Lynn Kettler, Kelsey Kettler Mach and husband Steven, Warren Jablonski and wife Marilyn; 4 great grandchildren, Cody Kettler Jr., Ethan Mach, John Ryan Jablonski and Jacob Jablonski; dear friend, Sandra Sedillo.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Creekside Community Church in Margie’s name.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
