Margarita C. Reyes, 91, was born February 22, 1931 in Campbellton, TX. She was married to Mr. Jose C. Reyes that passed away December 25, 2002. Margarita was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that was a lifetime member of the St. John Fisher Catholic Church, also a member of the Guadalupan’s, and The Amigo Club; She was always giving her time and energy to volunteer and care for those in need. She has gone on to be with her loving husband, family, and friends in eternal rest. Margarita leaves behind to cherish and treasure her memories her sons, Joe C. Reyes, Jr., Jimmy Reyes, David Reyes; her daughters, Mary Reyes, Sylvia Reyes, Sandra Reyes Lopez; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and her sister Beatrice Caballero; She is also survived by many other relatives and a host of good friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 6:00pm at St. John Fisher Catholic Church. Deacon Eric Suarez will be officiating The Vigil of the World service at 7:00pm, with services ending at 8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:00am at St. John Fisher Catholic Church with Father Joseph H. officiating. Rite of Committal will follow in San Gabriel Cemetery.
Margarita will be dearly missed by all those who shared wonderful memories with her.
