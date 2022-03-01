Margaret Patterson Bowers

Margaret Bowers, a vibrant and much-beloved English teacher who enriched the lives of generations of students during her career at Lamar Consolidated High School in Rosenberg, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 24. She was 91. Margaret Patterson Owings was born on November 2,1930, the only child to Florence Ruth Mahood and James Patterson Owings in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. She lived and grew up in Edinburg, Texas where she graduated from Edinburg High School. She played the clarinet and acted in the senior play. She went to Edinburg Jr. College, now known as University of Texas Pan American, where her mother taught drama. She then attended and graduated from TSCW, now known as TWU in Denton, TX. She majored in Speech and Drama and minored in English and Education at age 20.
Her first teaching job was at Williams Adams High School in Alice, TX. While in Alice, she met and later married Calvin Brock Bowers. She taught his sister, Cindy, in one of her classes and worked with Herk, one of Calvin’s brothers in the senior play. Calvin and Margaret married on June 28, 1952 at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Houston. He passed away on Feb. 2, 2000. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Mignon Johnson and her husband, Bruce Johnson of Spring, TX; her son, Calvin Brock Bowers Jr. and his wife Cindy Bowers of Fairchilds, TX; grandchildren: Remington C. Pohlmeyer, Bryce C. Pohlmeyer, Dr. Calvin B. Bowers III, First Lt. Christopher H. Bowers and their wives and partners.; 6 great grandchildren and 6 bonus grandchildren.
Margaret was a longtime member of the St. John’s United Methodist Church. She taught 11th grade advanced English and a Humanities class at Lamar Consolidated High School where she had an influence on many students’ lives and education. She also collaborated with Tom Phillips on the school’s musicals working with students on their speaking lines in musicals such as “Bye, Bye, Birdie”, “Oklahoma”, “Guys and Dolls” and more. Many students stayed in touch with her over the years thanking her for her influence on their writing and acting. She loved collaborating with teachers in the English Department. Although she never learned how to swim, she did learn how to drive a boat and to pull her husband up on water skis. After retiring, she joined The Fort Bend Museum Docents and traveled with them. She gave book reviews for different women’s clubs in Richmond. She and Calvin enjoyed their get-away cabin in Wimberly with family and friends. She loved going to the museums and operas. All her life she was an avid reader, ordering several books at a time every Monday from the bookstore, Murder by the Book until she lost her sight. She then enjoyed, books on tape. She often taught her Sunday school class. Something she wanted to share was, “There are a lot of good people in the world; Be kind to others. “
One of her favorite quotes was, “Think where man’s glory begins and ends and say my glory was I had such friends.” W. B. Yeats
Margaret’s Celebration of Life will be held April 22, 2022 at 2:00 at St. John’s Methodist Church of Richmond, TX. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Margaret Bowers Scholarship Fund in care of Sally Yates, 1709 Hawthorn St., Richmond, TX 77469 or donate to St. John’s United Methodist Church.
