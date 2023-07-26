Margaret “Maggie” Ann Wiegand, 75, of Damon, TX sadly left us on July 18th, 2023. Maggie and her sister, Barbra Lewis-Young, were raised by their parents Henry and Nadell Lewis in Bellaire, TX.
Maggie studied art history at St. Thomas University and attended the film school at Rice University. She put her education to work throughout her life as an artist, creating a portfolio of art in mixed medium, oils, acrylic, water color, and photography, with styles spanning landscapes, abstract, wildlife, and portraits.
Maggie found a passion volunteering as a child advocate for children with disabilities. She worked with local school districts to ensure services were available for all children with disabilities. She was recognized for her contributions as a torchbearer for the 2002 Olympics.
Maggie also found everyday pleasure from astronomy, birding, and sailing. She was a longtime member of the Brazosport and Fort Bend astronomy clubs, where she was an active supporter of the school outreach programs. She educated herself on local bird species and spent numerous hours enjoying bird watching from her porch and at wildlife preserves throughout Texas. She held fond memories of sailing, both as a youngster and then later in life with her family.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of 45 years, Wayne Wiegand, two sons and their wives, Neal and Heather Lewis and Joseph and Sarah Wiegand, and two grandchildren, Mallory and Griffin Lewis.
A private service will be held for family only on Friday July 28th.
