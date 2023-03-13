Margaret Kay Brau, 71, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 in Sugar Land. She was born December 28, 1951 to Thomas and Margaret Thompson. Kay was of the Lutheran Faith and retired after 10 years with Baker Hughes Petroleum as a Lab Technician.
Kay is survived by her brother, Kenneth Thompson and wife Loraine and sister Mary Virginia Shifflett and numerous other loving family members, nieces and nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Douglas Brau and father and mother-in-law, Henry and Bernice Brau.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. in the chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 8:30 A.M. until service time. Pallbearers will be; David Shifflett, Charles Ramirez, Keith Parr, Eric Thompson, Randall Pitz, Jason Pitz, Michael Pitz and Bureal Ferguson. Honorary Pallbearers are; Alvin Parr, Morgan Parr, Josh Parr and Wayne Shifflett.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.