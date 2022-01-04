Margaret (Hennecke) Flagg, of East Bernard, Texas, was born on March 22, 1933, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 28, 2021, at the age of 88 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Harvey Flagg; parents, Raymond and Gladys (Rieger) Hennecke; and, brother, Roy Hennecke,
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Lorraine Ross, and husband, J. D. Ross, of East Bernard; daughter Kay Walleck and husband, Jim Walleck, of East Bernard; grandson Damian McDuffie and wife Trisha Meyer of East Bernard; granddaughter Mandy Boettcher and husband Luke Boettcher, of East Bernard; grandson Tyler Walleck and wife Royce Walleck, of Wallis; great grandchildren, Tori Mensik and husband Jon Mensik; Cleo Boettcher; Breanna Boettcher; Charles Boettcher; Abigail Boettcher; Wade Walleck; and, Paige Walleck; and great great grandchildren Ayla Mensik and Genny Mensik.
Margaret lived her entire life within the Wharton, Rosenberg and East Bernard area. She attended school in both Wharton and Bernard Prairie. She married William Harvey Flagg on July 15, 1950. Shortly after their marriage Harvey was drafted into the Army and sent overseas to Germany. During this time Margaret continued to live with her parents in Wharton. She took a job as a switchboard operator and continued to work for Southwestern Bell and AT&T for thirty-plus years.
Some time after Harvey returned home from Germany, they moved to Rosenberg, and in 1972 they moved to East Bernard. Soon after moving, they joined the local Baptist Church, where Margaret happily served on the Benevolence and Kitchen Committees. She sang in the choir, sewed quilts with the Material Girls, and was part of the first group of ladies that worked tirelessly at the CARE Center, distributing food and clothing to the residents in need within the East Bernard community.
Margaret was a devoted wife to Harvey for 63 years, until his death in 2014. She was not afraid of hard work and personal sacrifice, and always put the wants and needs of others ahead of her own. She wanted no recognition for her service. She loved her job, gardening, and push-mowing her yard. Her grandchildren adored her, as she adored them.
Perhaps the greatest legacy that Margaret leaves is one of quiet confidence and unwavering faith in her Savior, Jesus. She never worried; instead, she prayed. She placed her cares and concerns at the foot of the cross and left them there. A true Proverbs 31 woman, her quiet nature and gentle spirit will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Margaret (Hennecke) Flagg will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at East Bernard First Baptist Church, East Bernard, Texas.
