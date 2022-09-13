Margaret Bernice Koska, 86, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Friendswood. She was born in Vidor, March 9, 1936 to Phillip Jerome Spoonemore and Agnes Mae Smith Spoonemore.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Deborah Wood and husband James, Maggie DePrez and husband Daniel, Loreen Lopez, 1 sister, Glenda Brasher, 6 grandchildren, Timothy Wood and wife Opal, Jason Wood and wife Abby, Samantha Kirschbaum and husband Damon, Phillip Koska and wife Stephanie, Joseph Koska and wife Lacie, Jeremy Koska and 12 Great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lorin Koska, daughter, Glenda Koska, grandson, Bobby DePrez, great grandsons, Devin Wood and Adrian Kirschbaum.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5-8 P.M. in the stateroom at Davis Greenlawn Funeral home and from 11 A.M. on Thursday until service time.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.