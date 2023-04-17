Marceil Rae Nawara, of Sacramento, CA passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on April 5, 2023.
She was 86 years old.
Marceil was born December 17, 1936, in Kingsville, TX.
Her formative years were spent in El Campo, Wharton, and Rosenberg. She graduated from Lamar High School in 1955.
In 1957, she married the love of her life, Nelson Nawara.
They were blessed with 65 loving years of marriage and three children.
Marceil possessed stellar secretarial skills including typing, shorthand, and dictation.
In her senior year, she was offered a secretarial position at the administration office of Lamar Consolidated Independent School District. Lamar would be her lifelong employer and where she would spend the next 40 years as secretary to every LCISD Assistant Superintendent, until her retirement in June of 1994.
For the next 24 years, she and Nelson would enjoy the retirement home they built in the small community of Shirley, Arkansas, and the many friends they made.
Marceil loved watching and feeding all the beautiful birds of the Ozark mountains, especially her hummingbirds!
She enjoyed exploring the scenic backroads and little towns of north Central Arkansas, always taking time to do a little shopping along the way!
She especially loved it when her children and grandchildren came for a visit.
She was famous for her blackberry pie and big Granny hugs! She and Nelson also enjoyed many beautiful adventures traveling throughout the United States.
Above all, Marceil loved Jesus and her family.
Marceil was preceded in death by her parents Hettie Marshall and Thomas E Williamson, stepfather Johnnie Marshall, brothers Harold and Thomas Williamson, Jr, sisters Twyla Motal and Charlene Saulnier and son David Nawara.
She is survived by her husband, Nelson Nawara of Sacramento, CA, daughter Terry Nawara (Kelle) of Sacramento, CA, son Glen Nawara (Stacey) of Fernley, NV, grandsons Austin Nawara Vervalin (Carina) of Rochester, NY and Christopher Nawara of Fernley, NV, granddaughters Robin Nawara of Rosenberg, TX, Katie Nawara of Oklahoma City, OK, Emily Flores (Steven) of Oklahoma City, OK, daughter-in-law, Carol Ann Nawara of Oklahoma City, OK, brother Charles Williamson (Doris) of Yoakum, TX and brother-in-law, Jerry Saulnier of Rosenberg, TX.
Memorials may be made in her memory to The Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org/
The family wishes to thank Pastor Stephane Kalonji of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Rosenberg, TX, caregiver Marina Serrano of Sacramento, CA, Blossom Ridge Hospice of Sacramento, CA, and the many friends and family who provided support throughout her illness.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church located at 1208 5th St, Rosenberg, TX on Friday, April, 28th.
Visitation is at 9:30 am, followed by funeral services at 10:00 am and graveside services at 1:30 pm at Houston National Cemetery located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, TX.
Pastor Stephane Kalonji will officiate the services.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.