Maj William "Bill" Ray Walker, USAF, (Ret.)
February 26, 1928 - July 15, 2022
William R. Walker “Bill”, age 94, passed away peacefully while under hospice care on Friday, July 15, 2022. He was the son of Rhea Walker, a Baptist evangelist, and Doris Skidmore Walker, and the older brother of two sisters, Virginia Zavatson and June Walker, all of whom preceded him in death.
Bill graduated from Belton High School in Belton, Texas and from The University of Texas with a BS degree in Pharmacy. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as a navigator of a B29 during the Korean War. Bill enjoyed his military career and continued to serve in the Air Force Reserves until his retirement after twenty years.
On September 6, 1952, Bill married the love of his life, Mildred Dicus, in La Feria, Texas. After career stops in Wharton and Ganado pharmacies, he and Mildred settled in Richmond, Texas, and opened and operated Walker’s Drug for almost ten years. Bill continued practicing pharmacy until he was 92, working for Richmond State School, Super X, Walgreens, and Ft. Bend County Health Department.
The Walkers were active in their community and church, First Baptist of Richmond. Bill was an unassuming man, working quietly behind the scenes to support Mildred as she performed a Jane Long historical monologue across the state of Texas. He had a dry, quick wit and a strong work ethic. He loved traveling and fishing at Rockport, Texas with Mildred at his side. Above all, he loved his family and lived a life of integrity and faith. He will be sorely missed!
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; and is survived by his four children, Margaret (Bob) Curnow of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Ruth (Terry) Chapman of Norman, Oklahoma, Bill Walker of Houston, Texas, and David (Shonnie) Walker of Houston, Texas; he also is survived by six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life, 2:00PM, Friday, August 26, 2022, First Baptist Church, 502 South 5th Street, Richmond, Texas 77469.
Graveside Service , 11:00AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, IOOF Cemetery, 711 South Carroll Street, Denton, Texas 76201.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church Richmond, 502 South 5th Street, Richmond, Texas 77469.
Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923. www.tsfs.co
