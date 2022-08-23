Macario Arriaga, favorably known to many as “Mac” a resident of Rosenberg, Texas passed away August 19, 2022 at the age of 77, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by love ones who will strive to honor his memory by living their lives to their fullest.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Demencio and Theodora Arriaga, 3 brothers, 4 sisters and a son-in-law.
Mac is survived by his wife of 25 years, Frances Mirelles Arriaga, Sons: Frank Cadenas (Lydia) and Fabian Arriaga (Olga), David Mirelles (Mari), Richard Mirelles (Sarah) Daughters: Norma Martinez and Veronica Valdez (Jesse) and Teri Mirelles Barnhill (Bill) Granddaughter: Jessica Arriaga. Many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mac graduated from Boling High School. He also attended Wharton County Jr. College after which he went to work for Dow Chemical Company where he retired after 30 years. He then proceeded to work for Texas Boll Weevil (10 years) and Meals on Wheels (7 years). Mac served in the United States Army for 3 years.
The simplest pleasures in life, such as gardening, brought the greatest joy to Mac. He could often be found working in his garden for hours and took pride in growing fresh vegetables. He also had a passion for music. One of his favorites were the Mavericks. Mac was a big fan of and enjoyed cheering on the Houston Texans and Houston Astros.
Mac was a devoted husband and father. He was a very loving and caring man with a huge sense of humor. He will be remembered for his love of life.
In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be made to Meals on Wheels in Rosenberg, Tx in Mac’s honor.
Visitation is from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 26, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial with military honors to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
