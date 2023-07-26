Luis Espinosa, a teacher to hundreds, a mentor to many, and a friend to all, died July 22,2023 in Sugar Land TX with his devoted wife and best friend, Stephanie at his side. Born December 2nd, 1982 in Medina, New York to Esther Collazo. Luis moved to Texas to attend the University of Tx at El Paso where he pursued his love for history and football by proudly playing for the Miners as an offensive lineman. Following graduation, Luis taught History for the next 17 years while also serving as a football coach at multiple high schools. Lou loved teaching and coaching but his greatest passion was mentoring his students and making a positive impact in their lives. Luis will be greatly missed by his brother Roberto and nephews Elijah, Nathanial and Isaiah, his stepfather Alex Rodriguez, brother-in-law Matthew Inglese, and mother and father-in-law Maureen and Allen Fegley. Luis was a true lover of life and fully lived each day. He was funny, loud, smart, and opinionated. He was an individual who marched to the beat of his own drum and did not care what others thought. He loved to laugh, and his laugh was infectious. He would do anything to put a smile on someone’s face and would give the shirt off of his back to help others. Luis’ personality was bigger than life and he was always the life of the party. In later years, even with sickness, he never complained but always kept pushing and gave 100% of himself. He was a hurricane that came into your life, and you got swept up in all the amazing moments he shared with you. It was a blessing to be a part of his life and you were privileged to know him. We all love you to the moon and back and you will be greatly missed by many. A memorial service honoring Luis’ memory will be held at: Davis Greenlawn Funeral Chapels and Cemeteries. 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. Rosenberg, TX 77471 Service will be held at 10:00am on July 28th
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
