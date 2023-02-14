Luis Davila, 79, of Wharton and formerly of Boling passed away on February 13, 2023 at a Richmond hospital following a brief illness. He was born on February 7, 1944 in Rosenberg, Texas to the late Manuel and Micaela Arizmendez Davila, Sr. Luis was raised in Rosenberg and graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School where he excelled in sports. He later attended Wharton County Junior College and Blinn Junior College on football scholarships. He married Connie Weishiemer on November 20, 1982 in Houston. Luis worked over 25 years for Exxon as an electrical technician, then Boling ISD and finally Texana in Wharton. He enjoyed fishing, baking, staying busy following his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in their activities. He also enjoyed coaching softball and football. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ricki Rincon and brothers, Manuel Davila, Jr., Raul Davila and David Davila. Luis is survived by his wife, Connie Davila, sons, Luis Davila, Jr. and wife, Isabel, Michael Davila and wife, Dolores, Thomas Bailey, Aaron Davila, and Jordan Davila, daughters, Diane Pudlewski and husband, Carl, Sonya Leech and husband, Scott, Sharon Schlauch and husband, David, Brenda Rincon, Melissa Hinds and husband, Alvin, Amanda Gonzales and husband, Louis and Ashley DeLeon; siblings Samuel, Alicia Garcia and Nicola Cruz. and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great- grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10 am at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home in Wharton. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
