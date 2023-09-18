Ludmilla (Lillie) Beserra passed away peacefully into the waiting arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the age of 93 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Lillie was born December 10, 1929, in East Bernard, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents Annie Kubena and Pete Venglar, her husband Richard Beserra, her sister Dorothy Bernshausen, her brother Frank Venglar, her son Richard (Rick) Beserra, and her daughter Patricia (Patti) Becerra.
She is survived by five children: Linda, Yvonne, Adrian, Robert and wife Sophia and sons Eliott Gonzalez and Oliver Buchanon, and Elizabeth and husband Boyce Funderburk, grandson Ryan and wife Laura, granddaughter Lauren and husband Chris Wright, and great grandson Kyler, granddaughter Erin and husband Steven Shields and great grandsons Titus, Luka, and Sterling Shields.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to Mary Franco and husband Paul Franco for their love and support. Thanks also to SJC Home Health Care and to Houston Hospice for their compassionate and loving care of her
Lillie was raised in Rosenberg, Texas, attending Robert E. Lee Elementary School, Holy Rosary Catholic School where she was a student in the school's first graduating class, and Rosenberg High School. She moved to Sugar Land, Texas, in 1994. She had an early love of sewing and was an expert seamstress for over 60 years. She loved to read, color, play dominoes, and was an animal lover, especially of cats.
Lillie's faith was an integral part of her life. She sent all of her children to Holy Rosary Catholic School because of her strong belief in a Catholic education. She was a life-long Catholic, most recently as a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sugar Land. She will be greatly missed by her family and be remembered for her beauty, inner strength, wit, generosity, loving heart, and adoration of her family, her most precious possession.
A Visitation beginning at 6 PM and a Rosary at 7 PM will be held at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471, on Monday, September 18, 2023. Church services are pending and will be announced on the Garmany & Carden website: www.garmanycarden.com
Condolence messages may be written for the family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
