Lucia Ybarra, 87, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Houston. She was born December 13, 1934, in East Bernard to Pedro and Louisa Luna. Lucia was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church in Richmond.
Survivors include 6 children, Stella Fuentes, Raymond Ybarra, Adela Garza, Jessie Ybarra, Johnny Ybarra and wife Patsy, Daniel Ybarra and wife Peggy, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Lucia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fabian Ybarra Sr., son, Fabian Ybarra Jr., 2 daughters, Aurora Ybarra, Mary Ellen Ybarra, brothers, Pedro Luna Jr., Juan Luna, Victor Luna, sisters, Pauline Luna, Maria N. Luna and Benina Ferrel and infant son Ybarra.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral home with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday evening, July 11, 2022 from 4-8 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M.
Tributes and words of condolence ma be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
