Lucia Medina (Cuca) Reyes, of Rosenberg, Texas, passed into eternal life Monday, October 17, 2022. She left peacefully while surrounded by her loving family. Lucia was the daughter of the late Carmen Bernal and Federico Medina. She was born and raised in Rosenberg, where she lived all her life.
She loved to cook and spend time with family. Lucia was seen as a mother figure by the Medina Family as she always strived to keep the Medina Family united after her mother passed away in 1988. She also loved hummingbirds and would get excited during hummingbird season. She had several feeders in her yard and she grew to know how to prepare the feeders each season. She loved to sit outside in the mornings to watch the hummingbirds come around while she had her morning coffee. Her mornings were also spent calling her siblings and other family to speak a blessing over them everyday. She loved the Lord Jesus and always tried to speak of Him to others. She has left many broken hearts behind, but we all know where she is today as she continues to send her blessings from Heaven!
Lucia was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Cathy; son, Bobby Reyes; parents Fred and Carmen Medina; granddaughter, Jaclyn Reyes; sister, Josie Carrizal and brother, Fred Medina, Jr.
She leaves to cherish many many wonderful memories her husband of 60 years, Adolfo Reyes, Sr., daughter, Cynthia Reyes Cardona; sons, Adolfo Reyes Jr. and Michael Reyes four grandchildren and six great grandchildren; siblings, Tito Medina of Houston, Bidal Medina and wife Vera of Missouri City, Lino and wife Kathy Medina, Connie Villagomez, Angel Medina of Rosenberg, and many other family members, relatives and friends.
Her life will be celebrated with a visitation at Templo Gethsemani Church/Latin American Assembly of God located at 3102 Avenue N, Rosenberg, TX 77471. The Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, October 21 with a service at 6:30 PM. Celebration of Life Service officiated by Pastor Juan A. Gomez, will be Saturday, October 22, at 10:00 AM, also at the church, with an escorted procession leaving the church immediately following the service. She will be laid to rest at San Gabriel Annex Cemetery, Beasley, TX
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Reyes family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
We will miss you our dear beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend!!! Until we meet again!
