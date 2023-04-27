Lucia “Lucy” Mata, 79, was born on August 7, 1943, and passed away on April 24, 2023.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her son, Marshall Rebeles; parents, Pascual Mata and San Juana Sotelo Mata; brother, Angel Mata; sisters, Margarita Alderete and Janie Luna.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sisters, Guadalupe Arias, Mary Jasso, Soledad Vazquez and Patricia Cantu;
her grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other loved ones.
Words of condolence may be made for the Mata family at www.epcompean.com.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
