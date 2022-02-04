Lovalee Ella Christ Horak, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022. She was born on May 10, 1928, to Ella (Mesecke) and Fritz Christ in Needville.
She grew up on a farm where she worked along side of her family. She graduated from Lamar High School in 1946.
Lovalee married L.J. “Cotton” Horak in 1946 and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage until his death in 2008. They were blessed with two wonderful children Calvin Glenn and Sheila Marie. Together they ranched in Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties as well as owning and operating a family business. They hosted the Brazoria County Trail Riders for many years. She loved gardening and gathering pecans.
She was a life member of Immanuel Evangelical Church, American Legion Post #350 Auxiliary, and VFW Post 8551.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Cotton and son Calvin Glenn Horak; sisters Elnora, Nolee Koebelen and husband O.A., Vallie Urbanek and husband Albert; brothers Herman Christ and wife Bernice, Richard Christ and wife Evelyn, Elmore “Pete” Christ and wife Clarice; sister-in-law Ola Robison and husband Jack; sisters-in-law Nancy Christ and Joyce Robison.
She is survived by her daughter Sheila Elster and husband Rodney, daughter-in-law Glenda Chambless and husband Sammy, granddaughter Wendy Todd and husband Cody, grandsons Chip Horak and wife Shae, Dale Horak and wife Amy, and Steven Horak and wife Ashley; great grandchildren Craig Todd and wife Lauren, Mason Todd, Sydney Horak, Payton Horak, Paige Horak, and Mollie Horak; great great granddaughter Tatum Todd; brother Allen Christ and wife Carolyn. Special niece Christine Koebelen and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday morning prior to the services at Immanuel Evangelical Church 9018 Church St., Needville, Tx., with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ron Shively officiating. Interment will follow in Guy Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chip Horak, Dale Horak, Steven Horak, Cody Todd, Craig Todd, Mason Todd, Albert “Sonny” Urbanek and Bobby Christ.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pam Phillips and Jo Carol Gibbens, Reliable Oaks Memory Care and Houston Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Immanuel Evangelical Church, PO Box 505, Needville, TX. 77461 or to Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), 925 Busse Rd., Elk Grove, Il. 60007 in honor of Sydney Horak.
