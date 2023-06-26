( January 21, 1960 — June 18, 2023)
Memorial Services for Louisia Garza, 63, of Rosenberg will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg.
Louisia was born in Rotan, Texas on January 21, 1960, and she passed away in Rosenberg, Texas on June 18, 2023. She is preceded in death by her father Pablo Aldaco Flores, her mother Lucy Yanes Flores, her stepfather Antonio Longoria and Lucy (Yanez) Flores; her sisters Adelita and Juanita; her brothers Jose, Joe, and Jesse Flores; her sister-in-law Emma Flores.
She is survived by her daughter Erica Mejia and husband Tony Mejia; her son Ernest Garza, Jr., and his girlfriend Jeannette Stewart; her grandchildren Ernest Garza, III and Jeremiah Garza; her fur babies Kora and Willow; her sister Mary Flores and husband Ysmael Valdez; her brothers Johnny Flores and wife Stephanie, Lupe Flores; her best friend Paula Cisneros; along with numerous nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews as well as a host of other close friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregiver Janie Rodriguez.
