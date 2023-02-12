Louise Marie Gee, 79, of Richmond, Texas passed away on February 7, 2023. She was born on January 4, 1944 in Brazoria, Texas to Johnny and Carrie (Law) Gee. Louise was a Texas Southern Graduate and was a Retired Music Teacher with D.C. Public Schools.
In addition to her parents, Louise is preceded in death by a sister, Millicent Browne-Bergen; and her loveable grand-fur babies, Baby, Ray and Millie.
Survivors include her daughter, Nikki D. Maloney and grand-fur babies, GeeCee, Sammy and Harris Louise.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or to the American Heart Association.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
