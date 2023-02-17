Louis Martinez,90, of Stafford, Tx. passed away February 11, 2023, in his home. Louis was born on April 2nd, 1932, to the late Julian Martinez & Felicitas Martinez in Driscoll, Tx. After graduating from Driscoll high school, he went on to serve in the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force he was stationed in Alaska and called to service in England during the Vietnam War. Along with serving in the reserves for 10 years.
On November 26, 1955, he married his wife of 67 years Virginia Martinez in Victoria, Texas. They would go on to have four children: Zoe, Louis, Mark, and Roxann. Louis obtained a career with Texaco as an analyst and would later retire from the company. He enjoyed bowling as he was a member of the American Bowling Congress and partook in numerous bowling leagues with his beloved wife and friends. Louis also had a very big interest into planes and flying so he got his Recreational Pilots license in 1984. Roller-skating was also a fun pastime of his. His happy place was spending time at gatherings with family and friends and of course, eating good food.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Julian & Felicitas Martinez; His son, Mark Anthony Martinez; Sisters, Margaret Rodriguez, Felicia Gonzales, Julia Gregor Reed; Brothers, Francisco Martinez, Jimmy Martinez. Louis is survived by his wife of 67 years, Virginia Olivia Martinez; his children: Zoe Ann Guzman (Cruz Guzman) of Needville, Tx, Roxann Martinez of Fort Worth, Tx, Louis C.J. Martinez (Leisa) of San Antonio, Tx; His sister: Ramona Duke; His grandchildren: Kristen Humphry (Chad Humphry), Kristal Bernal (Derek Bernal), Victoria Guzman (Aaron Fasbinder), Sebastian Guzman (Kateri Guzman), Louis C.J. Martinez II, Marshall A. Fowler; His great grandchildren: Trinity V. Guzman, Ella R. Donato, Benjamin W. Humphry, Samuel B. Humphry, Zoie R. Martinez, Saint M. Guzman, Enzo N. Guzman. And numerous nieces, nephews, family, and neighbors.
The family and his wife would like to give a special thanks to Victoria Guzman, Trinity Guzman, and Cruz Guzman for their hours of help and support. His nurses: DeeDee the infusion nurse, Jasmine Ortiz of Dr. Escobar’s office, Cecelia. Vantage Hospice; for generosity and care. Also, to Father Joy and Father Sunny of Holy Family Catholic Church for their dedication and endless prayers for the family.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with recitation of the Holy Rosary in the chapel at Settegast-Kopf Co @ Sugar Creek, 15015 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land TX 77478.
Friday, February 24, 2023
3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
The Settegast-KopfCO @ Sugar Creek
15015 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land TX 77478
