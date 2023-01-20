Lou Ann (Marek) Mowka, 59, of Richmond, Texas passed away on January 14, 2023. She was born on March 28, 1963 in Houston, Texas to John Peter Marek and Betty Jane (Melnar) Marek. She was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond. Lou Ann also held memberships with the Catholic Daughters, the K.J.Z.T, and the American Legion Auxillary. Lou Ann gave back to her church and her Catholic Faith. She was an Underwriter in Insurance for 30+ years. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, quilting and taking care of her beloved dogs, Bree and Riley. Long-term friendships meant the world to Lou Ann. This loving wife, sister, aunt and friend will truly be missed.
In addition to her parents, Lou Ann is preceded in death by an infant sister, Baby Girl Marek; and in-laws, Gerald and Beverly Mowka.
Survivors include her loving husband, Stephen Richard Mowka; sisters, Carol Prokop (husband Patrick), Judy Dunmire (husband David) and Kay Marek; brothers-in-law, Joe Mowka (wife Dawn), Jeff Mowka (wife Barbara), and Mike Mowka (wife Janel).
Lou Ann was the proud aunt to nephews, Trenton Prokop, Aaron Munguia, Nick Mowka, Chris Mowka, Daniel Mowka (wife Lynn Marie), Chase Mowka (wife Jae) and Zach Mowka; along with numerous extended family and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. with a Rosary at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, January 22, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 23, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond.
Pallbearers will include: Joe Marek, Danny Marek, Mike Mowka, Trenton Prokop, Aaron Munguia and Pat Prokop.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
