Lorraine Wygrys Olsen of Kalispell, Mont., formerly of Richmond, Tx. passed away May 4, 2021, in Kalispell, Mont.
Lorraine was born in Orchard, Tx. to Joseph and Mary Krenek Pilcik on June 6, 1930.
Lorraine always had a quick smile for everyone. She was a loving wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her son, Allen Wygrys. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jerry Olsen and her children, Barbara Kisling, Gayle Trautwein (Denis), Donald Wygrys (Paula), Gary Wygrys and Jackie Langham (Vernon); three grandchildren, Amanda Escareno, Sienna Wygrys and Trevor Trautwein and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Davis-Greenlawn Cemetery in Rosenberg, Tx.
