Lois Elizabeth Hippler, 86, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, in Richmond. She was born October 22, 1935, in Sandia to Moses Ellis Priddy and Charlotte Elizabeth Hendrichson Priddy. Lois was co-owner of Hippler A/C and Heating and a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Richmond.
She enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. She was an avid Baker and loved canning. Grape jelly was her favorite thing to make. She loved sitting on her back porch in the evening to watch the deer at the pond. Lois loved having her family around to visit.
Survivors include 5 children, Harold Hippler, Cheryl Hippler, James Hippler and wife Nancy, Mark Hippler and wife Stacy, Curtis Hippler and wife Tabitha, 2 brothers, Carroll Priddy and wife Cecil, Jim William Priddy and wife Chris, sister-in-law, Debbie Priddy, 10 Grandchildren, Angela Banfield, Ashley Banfield, Justin Hippler and wife Courtney, Crystal Brock and husband Doug, Derrick Hippler and wife Amanda, Jeremiah Hippler, Camden Hippler, Dylan Hippler, Cullen Hippler and wife Kay, Keaton Hippler, 7 Great Grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 17, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Pastor Jeff Gantz will officiate. The family will receive friends, Sunday afternoon from 1-4 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
For those wishing, memorial donations may be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church, 400 Jackson St., Richmond, Tx 77469
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
