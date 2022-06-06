LINDSEY JO DONEGAN

January 30, 1984 – June 2, 2022
Lindsey was born in Houston and made Richmond her home. She graduated from B. F. Terry H.S. and then attended Sam Houston State earning degrees in Criminal Justice, English, Psychology, and Spanish, all in 5 years. Lindsey loved to read and learn, and she was good at it. She had various jobs after college but was never satisfied. So, she went back to school for Surgical Technology and loved it.
Survived by parents, Bob and BJ Donegan; uncle, Shayne Engel; aunt and uncle, Connie and Tom Hutchins; cousins, Carly and Emily.
There was never a day we didn’t say – love you, going out the door, end of a phone call, we just did. The 2 musketeers we were, Lindsey and mom, the girls were always together.
Bob and BJ had a loving, warm, silly, forgiving, and grateful daughter. We were so blessed to have Lindsey in our lives. Our lives will be forever changed, and we are so sad.
When you see a lavender colored flower, think of my Lindsey.
Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
