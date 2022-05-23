Linda Styles Winchester, 81, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, in Richmond. She was born in Thompsons, December 22, 1940, to Mack and Mae Stiles. Linda was a member of First Baptist Church in Richmond. Linda was an office manager in the Petroleum industry until her retirement.
Linda loved the Lord Jesus, cherished her family. She had a huge love for all dogs, was an accomplished pianist and did some modeling back in the day. There is a phrase people use when they finally meet someone they have only spoken to “Now I have a face with a name” She has experienced the ultimate “face and name” she has seen the face of Jesus who she talked to daily. We have comfort in knowing He has her in His arms, no longer in pain, completely healed.
Survivors include 3 children, Ross Guerrero III, Lisa Carter and husband Tim, Rick Guerrero, 3 grandchildren, Kristi Carter, Jackie Ramirez and husband Josh, Laurie Falls, and husband Coby, 2 great grandchildren, Carter and Annie Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Reynaldo Guerrero, 2 brothers, Oliver, and Billy Stiles, 2 sisters Esther Sunderhuse and Lorita Dean.
Private graveside services will be held with her family in attendance.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
