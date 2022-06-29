Lillie Mae Straznicky Ondrey, 86, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on June 26, 2022 at her home in Rosenberg surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 25, 1936 in Beasley, Texas to Russell and Norma (Schwettmann) Straznicky. Her hobbies included going to auctions and garage sales and tending to her flowers. She along side her husband, Henry, owned Ondrey Waterwell Services. This loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Lillie is preceded in death by her sisters, Marlene McCarty and LaVerne Straznicky.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 69 years, Henry Ondrey, Jr.; children, Henry Ondrey III and fiancé, Jacqueline Bottoms; Russell Ondrey and wife, Terri Baker, Robert Ondrey and wife, Jonel Ondrey, Lillie Singletary and husband, Todd Singletary, and Carol Dylla and husband, Mark Dylla; grandchildren, Justin & Mitchell Ondrey, Mandy Ondrey, Renee Ondrey, Robert “Bubba” Ondrey and wife, Sarah, Barton Kelley, Shane Kelley and wife, Chandra, Thomas Dylla and wife, Stephanie, Carolyn Dylla and fiancé, Chad Henderson; several great grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg with Mr. Mark Dylla officiating.
Pallbearers will include Thomas Dylla, Barton Kelley, Shane Kelley, Christopher Ondrey, Robert “Bubba” Ondrey and Brian Schulze.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
