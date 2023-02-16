Funeral services for Lester Lerma, 64, of Rosenberg will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Tower of Refuge Church located at 2303 Wehring Rd. in Rosenberg with interment following at San Gabriel Annex Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at Tower of Refuge Church in Rosenberg.
He was born on May 19, 1958 in Richmond, TX. and he passed away on February 13, 2023 in Richmond, TX. Lester was a devoted and faithful member of Tower of Refuge Church. He will be dearly missed by his loving family, friends and especially, church family.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Sanchez; parents, Salustrio Lerma Sr. and Martina Ramirez; brother, Robert Lerma; sister, Rosenda Lerma; step-son, Manuel Sanchez and step-daughter, Lisa Sanchez.
Lester is survived by his son, Lester Lerma Jr. and wife Peggy; step-daughter, Micaela Montalvo and husband Lupe; step-sons, Elias Sanchez, Victor Sanchez; grandchildren, Isaiah Lerma, Joziah Lerma, Bentley Lerma, Symantha Lerma,; siblings, Elida Aguilar and husband Sergio, Librada Gonzalez and husband Angel, Larry Lerma and wife Lucy Rock, Paul Garza and wife Jessie; step-grandchildren, Lisa Montalvo, Lupe Montalvo Jr., Jacob Montalvo, Melissa Longoria, Jacember Villarreal, Jayla Davila, Lilly Davila, Angelica Sanchez, Gabriella Sanchez. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Lester Lerma Jr., Isaiah Lerma, Joziah Lerma, Larry Lerma Sr., Elias Sanchez, Lupe Montalvo Jr., Christopher Morales.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Lerma family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.