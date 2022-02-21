Leslie S. Willey Sr., a proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard who always claimed his greatest accomplishment on Earth was raising seven healthy, loving children, passed away Friday, Feb.18, after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Brookings, S.D., on May 27, 1935 and was adopted by Eva O Willey, who ran an orphanage in Oregon. She brought him to Texas at the age of 5 where he and the other orphans were exposed to healthy country living on a 6,000-acre peanut farm each summer. Eventually, he moved in with the Reese and Yow families in Poteet, Texas, who were friends of his mother. He also took his interest in music from the Yow family, learning the fiddle, then guitar from the age of 6.
‘Willey’ as most knew him, served in the U.S. Army in Korea before his commanding officer discovered he was well underage and sent him back to the states and an angry mother. He transferred from the Army to United States Coast Guard, from which he retired in 1973. During his years of service to his country, he served in The Korean War, Alaska, Hawaii, Galveston, South Pass, La.,and the South Pacific. He was among the sailors who participated in the Coast Guard’s (U.S. government’s) first expedition to the South Pole.
Because of his fondness for Poteet and the Reese and Yow families, Willey asked the Coast Guard to assign him to the station nearest San Antonio.
He was sent to the Coast Guard station in Port Aransas, Texas, where he met and married his first wife, Margaret Ulch, and between them had five children.
In 1981, he met and married his wife of 40 years, Wanda Hardy, in Oklahoma while working at the University there. He brought the family to Port Aransas in 1983 where they lived until retiring to Mathis in 2006.
He looked forward to returning to Poteet each year during its annual Poteet Strawberry Festival with his young family and spending time with the Reeses and the Yows.
Willey was a proud veteran and he and Wanda participated in various veteran organizations, such as the VFW and American Legion.
He was a fierce champion of the Republic and Democracy, and enjoyed a spirited discussion on politics, science, religion, society and journalism, having served as a journalist for the Coast Guard.
Through much of his life, Willey would champion the roles of newspapers for their role in preserving the Republic and democracy, having been a journalist himself. But in his final years, he would tell his son, a newspaper editor, that every editor should be dragged to the field and shot and all newspaper offices burned to the ground.
Willey spent the last two decades of his life performing on the fiddle and guitar at small venues, singing mostly country songs from the 60s and 70s. He enjoyed competing at the annual Fiddlers’ Frolic in Halletsville and the fiddle competition at the annual Poteet Strawberry Festival.
He is preceded in death by his wife Wanda Ellen Willey, daughter Cindy Willey Strode and granddaughter Lindsey Michelle Earls, and first wife Margaret Willey Roy.
He is survived by his children Leslie Willey Jr, Stacey Willey Medders, Scott Reese Willey and John Willey, Alta Earls and Tommy Reese, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
