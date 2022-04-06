Leroy Edmund Holub, 88, passed away at his home in Beasley, Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born in Beasley March 5, 1934, to Louis and Willemina Holub. Leroy worked as a supervisor at Cooper Industries.
Survivors include 3 children, Carroll Holub and wife, Laurie, Lana Holub, Dale Holub and wife Kara, Special Friend, Barbara Zulkowski, 3 grandchildren, Courtney Holub-Nieberding and husband, David, Kyle, and Leila Holub, 2 great grandchildren, Cashton DeBord and Leland Warren, along with many other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 10, 2022 from Noon until 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
