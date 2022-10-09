Leona Lange Hendrickson

Hendrickson, Leona Lange, aged 91 of McGregor, Texas passed away peacefully on September 27, 2022.
Leona Hendrickson was born in McGregor, TX on July 27, 1931, and was the daughter of Henry Lange, Sr. and Ella Lippe Lange. She graduated from McGregor High School in 1948.
On September 9, 1953, she married John Roy Hendrickson of Nowata, Oklahoma at Zion Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Hendrickson was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where she served on Church Council, on Altar Guild, as a Sunday school teacher, and as secretary/ treasurer of the ELCA Women’s Group.
Leona helped her husband with the local Germania agency and went on to retire from Esco Distributors in 1994 after 16 years service. Following retirement, she delivered Meals on Wheels and was active in the Garden Club.
Mrs. Hendrickson was past president and secretary of the Hermann Sons Lodge No. 132. She enjoyed playing dominos and Skipbo as well as hosting regular coffee times at home with her circle of friends. Her favorite places were Church and at home spending time with family.
Mrs. Hendrickson is preceded in death by her husband and former McGregor Mayor John Hendrickson, her parents Henry and Ella Lange, her brothers William Lange and his wife Emma, Ervin Lange and his wife Ona, brother Henry Lange, and her brother-in-law Robert (Bob) Hendrickson.
Survivors include three daughters Jonika Hendrickson Sandersen and husband Alan of Richmond, TX, Laura Hendrickson Doverspike and husband Bob of Carrollton, TX and Teresa Hendrickson Sneed and husband John of McGregor, TX; five grandchildren, including granddaughter Alyssa Sandersen of Sugar Land and her fiance Garrett Fulce, and granddaughter Lauren and husband Steven Flolid of Austin; nine great grandchildren; sister Viola Mize of McGregor, TX, and sisters- in-law Vivian Lange and Albertine Hendrickson.
The family would like to offer very special thanks to her sister, Viola Mize and also to the staff of Kindred Healthcare of Sugar Land for their loving care and support.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church, 503 W 6th St, McGregor, TX 76657 with Pastor J.T. Miller officiating.
