Leilani A. Flores passed into the arms of the Lord on Monday, March 20, 2023 at a Houston hospital. She was 57. She was born on August 14, 1965, in Beaumont, TX to Lucy Valdez and Lasaro Flores. Leilani grew up in the Beaumont area and attended Fort Stockton High School where she graduated with the class of 1983. While in high school she discovered her creative and artistic side; learning how to play the trumpet and French horn. In her adult years, she developed her creative art talent and is described as her family as loving to paint beautiful pictures of landscapes and other beautiful things. She worked for over 10 years at Wharton County Junior College as a Library Technician and before that she worked for B.F. Terry High School, in Rosenberg, as a choir director aide for several years. Leilani will always be fondly remembered for her love of music. Leilani is survived by her parents Lucy and Lasaro Flores of Boling, her siblings Elisa Flores of Boling, Leslie Lopez of Boling, Gerard Flores and his wife Lisa of Rosenberg and Lasaro Flores, Jr. of Kingwood. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Martin, Cassie, Lauren, Gerard II, Matthew, Marcus, Lasaro III, Pandora, Samantha, Ashley, her Godmother Tia Lena Valdez and many great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her Godfather Tio Miguel Valdez and her grandparents Rito & Valentina Flores and Miguel & Cruz Valdez. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Saturday, March 25th from 9:30 — 11:00 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment in La Colonia Cemetery, El Campo. Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
