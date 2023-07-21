Lee F. W. Kaack, 75, of Baytown, TX, formally from Needville, TX was born on December 7, 1947, and passed away peacefully on July 15, 2023.
Lee served honorably in the United States Army for two years and in the Reserves for four years.
After the Service, Lee went to work for Gulf States Tube-Quanex where he trained to be an electrician. He then went to work for RJR Nabisco for over twenty years, until his retirement. In his free time, Lee enjoyed canning, woodworking, and spending time with family.
Lee is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Sue (Wilburn) Kaack; his parents, Fritz Kaack and Florence Kaack Leissner; sister, Carol (Kaack) Rychlik; daughter, Angela Watkins; and grandson, Dustin Derryberry.
He is survived by his children, David Lee Kaack, Stephanie (Kaack) Berry and husband Nick, Clara Renee (Kaack) Woodside and husband Travis, Randa Shafer, and Toni Drews and husband Roy; brother, Wesley Kaack and wife, Beverly. Along with 17 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other loved ones.
A visitation will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX 77471, on Monday, July 24, 2023, from 9 am to 10 am with a religious service beginning at 10 am. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery, 600 FM 1008, Dayton, Texas 77535 at 12:30 pm.
Words of condolence may be left for the Kaack family @ www.epcompean.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, "Our Family Serving Your Family", 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
