Funeral services for Lawrence “Popeye” Daughtrey, 69, of Guy will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home with interment following at Cesinger Cemetery in Needville.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
He was born on August 28, 1953 in La Grange, Texas and he passed away on April 7, 2023 in Sugar Land, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Geneva Daughtrey; brothers, Cecil Daughtrey, Carlton Daughtrey, Ronnie Daughtrey, Wilton Daughtrey and sister, Saree Decker.
Lawrence is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Daughtrey; sons, Lawrence Daughtrey Jr., Adam Daughtrey and wife Shannon, Steve Daughtrey; daughter, Brenda Daughtrey; sister, Janet and Earnest Gray, Adeline Ramsey, Brenda and Danny Schroeder; brother, Biddy and Suzie Daughtrey, Connie and Jerry Currie; brother-in-law, Larry Decker. He also leaves behind numerous step-children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and family and friends that he considered his family.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Daughtrey family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, Texas 281-238-4500
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.