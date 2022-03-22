Pastor Lawrence McNeil SR, 80, of Kendleton, born June 8, 1941 went home to be with the Lord March 17, 2022. His visitation will be Fri March 25th from 2-5pm at Matthews Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Services will be Sat March 26th 12noon at New Hope Community Church. Interment- Houston National Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979-532-2715.
To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence McNeil, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
