Lawrence Jesse Vargas, 49, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 in Stafford, Texas. He was born on September 25, 1972 in Houston, TX to parents Jesse Vargas and Rosie Martinez Vargas. He attended Kempner High School and lived in the Sugar Land area. Lawrence was an annual participant in the Fort Bend County Fair Cookoff and was a member of the Houston Livestock Rodeo Horsepitality Committee for many years. Annually, he joined the Palomeros for an annual hunting trip in South Texas and never missed a party or an opportunity to have a good time. He began his career as a Roughneck working offshore and worked for various oilfield companies throughout his career. For one of his work assignments, he spent time living in Ecuador and also traveled for work to places such as Kazakstan and Canada. Most recently, he owned and operated Imperial Dumpster Rental in Sugar Land. He will be remembered for his sarcastic, quick witted and fun demeanor with a contagious smile.
Lawrence is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Margarita Breceda Vargas & Jesus Vargas and maternal grandparents Francisco Martinez & Romana Lozano Martinez. He is survived by his parents Jesse and Rosalinda Vargas; his son Anthony Lawrence Vargas; his daughter Lauren Jessie Vargas; son Angel Herrera; son Jonathan Robert Resendez; his sister Margaret Vargas (Jason Jurado); his cousin that was more like a sister Bridgett Baker; and nephews Micah Flores, Luke Flores and Jason Jurado. Lawrence has countless cousins and friends who all shared many fun times. Lawrence had an infectious laugh and larger than life personality, which contributed to the massive group of friends he considered to be family.
On Thursday, September 15th visitation will begin at 5:00 pm with the Rosary at 7:00 pm at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral home. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 16th at 11:00 am at Saint Theresa Catholic Church, 705 St. Theresa Blvd. Sugar Land, TX 77498 with interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers include Angel Herrera, Micah Flores, Luke Flores, Jason Jurado, Michael Flores, Craig Finch, Blake Farrell, Adrian Resendez and honorary pallbearers Anthony Vargas and Jonathan Resendez.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
