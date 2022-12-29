Laverne Shefcik Horelica, a native of Needville, Texas, was born in 1926 and went to be with the Lord and loved ones on Dec. 25, 2022.
Laverne is preceded in death by her parents Frank Shefcik and Hattie Ullrich Shefcik, her sister Bernice Shefcik Alsobrook. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Erlin Horelica.
Laverne is survived by her son Daryl Horelica.
Laverne was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Needville, at one time serving as elder and chairman of the worship committee.
After graduating valedictorian and president of her senior class in Richmond High School, she attended Texas State College for Women (Now Texas Women’s University) in Denton, Texas, graduating with a BS degree in clothing design. She designed children’s and preteen girls clothes in Dallas for several years before marrying Erlin Horelica and moving to Houston where she became a buyer in Foley Brothers Department store’s girls department. She held that position until the birth of her son.
After retiring for several years after the birth of their son Daryl, she worked as a claims analyst in the insurance department of a prominent Houston homebuilder, working there for the next 28 years.
Laverne and Erlin loved to travel and traveled to many places in the United States, Europe, Central America and Mexico.
Donations in Laverne’s memory may be made to St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 9122 Church St., Box 389, Needville, TX 77461.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX 77471 281-238-4443.
