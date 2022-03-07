Funeral Services for LaVerne I. Mueck of Needville, TX, will be Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 9214 Main Street, Needville, TX 77461. Visitation will begin at the church at 9:30 AM, Rosary at 10:15 AM, and the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM with Father Marty Pham officiating. Burial will follow at Davis Greenlawn Cemetery, 3900 B F Terry Blvd, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Cody Miller, Steven Miller, Darryn Mueck, Jason Spearow, Justin Mueck, and Chris Bowman.
La Verne was born in Needville, TX, to Julius D. Warncke and Hulda M. Wolf Warncke. She died March 4, 2022, at the age of 88, in Sugar Land, TX. She was an LVN, a life member of the Needville PTA, and a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Daughters Court 2340. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, decorating cakes, and she especially loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Leeland; son, Michael; and granddaughter, LeeAnn; brothers, Herbert, Walter, and Ervin; and sister, Dorothy. Survivors include her children, Deborah Spearow (Jerry), Patricia Miller (Allen), Darryl Mueck (Julia), Charles Mueck, and Cheryl Bowman; grandchildren, Sara Payne, Jason Spearow, Cody Miller, Steven Miller, Traci Easterling, Tara Bowman, Chris Bowman, Michelle Bowman, Darryn Mueck, and Justin Mueck; great grandchildren, Olivia Miller, Sophia Miller, Steven J. Miller II, Lane Easterling, Elsa Payne, Daniel Payne, Evan Spearow, Everly Spearow, and Lydia Mueck; special niece, Donna Selig; and sister-in-law, Agnes Warncke.
Memorials may be given in her memory to St. Michael’s Catholic Daughters Court 2340, 9214 Main Street, Needville, TX 77461. The family requests NO FLOWERS.
Condolence messages may be written for the family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
