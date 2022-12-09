Laverne Casper May was born on October 20, 1936, to Clarence Casper and Sophie Sullivan May in Vattman, Texas and died on December 4th, 2022, in Richmond, Texas.
He was one of fourteen children and enjoyed being in the middle of a large and loving Catholic family.
His mother called him “little Lavernie”, and his childhood was filled with wonderful memories growing up with his siblings and cousins.
While in high school in Riviera, he met his future wife of 62 years, Barbara Ficklin, who attended high school in the neighboring town of Kingsville.
They continued to date throughout his college years at Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Corp of Cadets.
He graduated from A&M in 1959 and married Barbara in September the same year. After college, he attended and graduated from Thunderbird School of Global Management in Phoenix, Arizona, with a master’s in international business.
He and Barbara then moved to Bogota, New Jersey for his job at Union Carbide in New York City. He also served in the Army Reserves in New Jersey.
While in New Jersey, the first of four children, Laverne, Jr. was born.
The idea of living in the big city was very exciting to the young couple, but eventually Texas called them back home.
Upon moving to Houston in the late 60’s, their second son, Edward Joseph was born. In the following years, they welcomed their third son, Terry Kurt, and only daughter, Stacy Anne.
While in Houston, life was filled with neighborhood kids, little league football, baseball, and swimming. Laverne purchased land in Sarita, Texas, where he showed his children how to hunt. Hunting trips were always very special for all the children with their dad.
He taught them how to have patience on the hunt which usually the children did not have. During this period, he worked for IPC-Docutel in Houston.
In 1976 he purchased the John Deere Tractor Dealership in Rosenberg. He moved the family to Rosenberg where they have remained. Laverne was regularly active in the community whether it was coaching the Rosenberg Roughnecks or the various Rosenberg Little League Baseball teams his sons played on.
He greatly supported his daughter in her gymnastics endeavors and would bring everyone in tow in the RV to the games or meets.
His idea of wonderful family vacations would include arrowhead hunting and metal detecting in the hot south Texas deserts.
He would continue to support his children on into high school and their college sports- not missing a single event.
He was a member of the LCISD school board for 10 years in the 80s and 90s and served as president toward the end of his tenure.
He believed in serving his community in any way possible. During this time, he founded Lamay Corporation, his private oil and gas company that continued until his retirement.
His grandchildren were his joy- always supporting them in their school activities, their sports, but most importantly in their Catholic faith.
He was the babysitter, coach, pick up person, and teacher to his grandchildren who loved him dearly.
His faith was always shown in all his words and actions.
He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg and was a founding member of the Perpetual Adoration Chapel at Holy Rosary where he attended his hour of prayer faithfully every Friday morning from 2-3am. Words cannot adequately express the generosity and kindness he showed to everyone.
He was always willing to help with such a positive and pleasant attitude.
He was a wonderful example of patience and hard work to his family and all who knew him.
He was truly a great father, husband, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend, but most of all- person who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Ficklin May, his parents Clarence and Sophie May, his brothers, C.C. and Allen, his sisters, Gloria Anne, Dolores, Elaine, Jean Marie, and Ramona.
He is survived by his children, son Laverne Jr and wife Annaliese, son Edward, son Kurt and wife Lori, and daughter Stacy and husband Grady Gage.
His grandchildren include Haley and Kenedy May, Trey and Blake Kramer, Savannah and Conner May, Grady Jr, Sophie, Tess, and Spencer Gage, and Sarita and husband Spencer Gilley. He is survived by his sisters Betty Lou, Nancy, Sophie, and Nora, and brothers Dan and Leonard along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers that cared for our father at his home and then at Affectionate Care Memory Facility in his final days.
Visitation will be held at the Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingsville, Texas on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 6 – 8 pm with the Rosary at 7:00 pm.
The funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Vattman, Texas at 11am on Monday, December 19, 2022, with the burial following at the church cemetery.
