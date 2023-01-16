LaVan Caroline Requardt Engelhardt Feldhoff, 96, was called home to our Heavenly Father on January 13, 2023, in Richmond, Texas. She was born November 13, 1926 in Needville, Texas to Henry and Caroline Requardt.
LaVan grew up in a farming community in Needville. She started helping her father with the farm and helping her mother around the home at an early age. She graduated from Beasley High School.
LaVan married Rudolph “Rudy” Engelhardt on February 4, 1945 soon after graduating high school. They had twenty-nine happy years together until Rudy’s death in 1974. On March 9, 1985 LaVan married Ernest John Feldhoff and enjoyed seventeen years of marriage until Ernest’s death in 2002.
LaVan was homemaker most of her life raising her children and taking care of the home. She worked for Lamar Consolidated School District as a Culinary Helper from 1975 through 1990.
LaVan is preceded in death by her husbands, Rudy, and Ernest; son, Royce Allen Engelhardt; her parents, Henry and Caroline Requardt; her sister, Lorene Engeling and her husband, Bill Engeling; brother, Larry Requardt and wife, Jean; brother, Edward Lee Requardt; and son-in-law, Wilbert “Willie” Anders.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn Anders, Bonnie Kovar and husband, Joe, Duwayne Engelhardt and wife, Cheryl, Sharon Beran and husband, George, Dawn McInvale and husband, Reggie, Rhonda Fay and husband, Charles, Kandace Boyer and husband, Keith. Grandchildren, Barbara Cleveland and husband Jon, Brian Anders, Joey and Mark Kovar, Rodney Kovar and wife Christi, Vicki Felkel and husband Landry, Derrick Engelhardt and wife Lydia, Daniel Engelhardt, Jason Beran and wife Shelly, Scott McInvale and wife Connie, David McInvale and wife Kaylee, Chelsea Fay, Casey Fay and husband John Shafer, Christopher Fay, Venessa Sliva and husband Florian, Wyatt Vykukal, Heidi Camber and husband Clayton. Greatgrandchildren, Jacob Nelson, Ava Cleveland, Hunter Kovar, Madison and Kayla Kovar, Sean, J.D., and Owen Felkel, Kody and Kelsey Beran, Dylan and Cole McInvale, Emalle’ George, Jade and Ember McInvale, Logan and Peyton Sliva, Avery and Aubrey Vykukal, Capri and Colt Camber.
LaVan enjoyed baking cookies and special cakes for family and friends along with canning vegetables she grew in her garden. Her hobbies were drawing, painting, crafting, and sewing gifts for family, friends and craft shows. LaVan’s most favorite past time was going dancing and spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Friedens United Church of Christ in Beasley, P O Box 112, Beasley, TX 77417.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Garmany & Carden Funeral Home, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held at Friedens United Church of Christ, 7502 Avenue I, Beasley, TX 77417 on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Friedens United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Condolence messages may be written for the family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.