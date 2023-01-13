Funeral services for LaVan Caroline Engelhardt Feldhoff, 96, are set for 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Friedens United Church of Christ, Beasley, TX 77417, with burial following in Friedens United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 - 8 PM Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Chapel, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
