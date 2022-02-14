A Memorial Service for Larry Leonard Startz will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, Texas 77471. Services will begin at 2:00 p.m.
Larry was born February 28, 1952, to Willie Mae (Wleczyk) Startz and Leonard Frank Startz. He entered eternal rest on February 3, 2022. Larry grew up in Rosenberg. Texas. He attended Lamar Consolidated High School and Southwest Texas State University. Larry worked for more than 35 years for Gulf Oil Company which merged later with Chevron. He was always dedicated to delivering an excellent job performance. He developed many friends among his co-workers and was known for his sense of humor.
Larry enjoyed gardening. His garden was a source of pride to him, and he loved the planting, watering and harvesting of the various vegetables he grew. He especially enjoyed the camping vacations he and his wife, Sandra, took with their children. The fun the family had on those trips and the mishaps experienced were treasured. Larry enjoyed his grandchildren and especially enjoyed the game of 31 he played with them and his children this past Thanksgiving.
Larry is survived by his wife, Sandra (Tielke) Startz; his sons, Dax Startz and wife Colette, Reed Startz and wife Darcie, Ross Startz; his grandchildren, Kaylee Startz, Keegan Startz, Logan Startz, Gavin Startz, Graycen Startz, Brayton Startz; his mother Willie Mae Startz; his sisters, Shirley Pettigrew, Linda Band and husband Larry; his sister in law and brother in law, Janette and Daniel Van Gossen. Larry is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Larry is pre-deceased by his grandson, Corbin Startz; his father Leonard Startz; his grandparents, A. J. and Nellie Wleczyk, Herman and Lena Startz; parents in law, Lee Roy and Alice Tielke; brothers in law, Rick Pettigrew, Troy Tielke, Gary Tielke; nephew Richard Pettigrew.
Honoring his love of the outdoors, Memorial Donations in Larry’s memory may be made to The Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation at Donations — Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
Tribute Name: Larry Startz
Notification Name: Sandra Startz
c/o P.O. Box 746
Rosenberg, TX 77471-0746
Condolence messages may be written for the Startz family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
