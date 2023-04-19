Lanny Wayne Rose, 86, died at his home in Richmond, TX, on April 12, 2023.
He was born to Ralph and Laverne (Garner) Rose on July 20, 1936 in Bastrop, TX.
He was a 1954 graduate of Pasadena High School.
Lanny served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves before he went on to earn a Bachelor of Science from the University of Houston in 1965 and later a Master’s Degree from Prairie View A&M University in 1976.
Mr. Rose, as he was known by decades of students, would find his love for mentoring and guiding young people when he began working for Houston ISD as a teacher, baseball coach, and vocational counselor in 1965.
He left HISD in 1981 and became a high school counselor at B. F. Terry High School in Lamar CISD for more than 20 years, retiring in 2002.
Lanny loved God and the world He created.
He especially loved to fish and hunt.
Fishing and hunting were so much more than catching and harvesting to him.
It was about the preparation, the hunt, the conversation, the respect for the resources, the sharing of knowledge, the camaraderie with friends and family, and witnessing the blessings of God’s creation.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jane McNair Rose, son Mitchell Rose (wife Mary Jo), daughter Laurie McNair Brunworth, daughter Lanna Rose Parkinson (husband Gard), granddaughter Savannah Rose Hendrix (husband Justin), grandson Brandon Brunworth, granddaughter Kendall Brunworth, and great granddaughter Harper Rose Hendrix.
He is also survived by multiple generations of extended family and countless students whom he lovingly called his “kids”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Nova Sue (Cosie) and Shirley, son-in-law Steve Brunworth, nephew Jay Miller, and the best golden retriever granddog there ever was, Leon Parkinson.
Memorial Service will take place at First Baptist Church, 502 S 5th Street, Richmond, TX 77469, on Saturday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m.
There will be a visitation prior to the service from 10:00-10:45 a.m. in the church parlor.
Those wishing to honor Lanny’s life can make a donation to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. www.tpwf.org
Flowers may be sent to:
First Baptist Church – Richmond
502 S 5th St
Richmond, TX 77469
Condolence messages may be written for the Rose family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
