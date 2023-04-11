Kurt Alan Hacker, 52, of East Bernard, Texas passed away on April 8, 2023 in Houston. He was born on January 28, 1971 in Richmond, Texas to David and Mary (Sebesta) Hacker. Kurt was of Catholic Faith.
In younger years, he was an occasional hunter and fisherman.
He was a Lifetime member of the Fort Bend County Fair. He enjoyed dancing and hanging out with friends and family. Kurt also enjoyed listening to music. Trips to the Beach with his wife, Susan were treasured times. Kurt will truly be missed by those who loved him.
Kurt is preceded in death by his grandparents, Martin & Mary Louise Hacker and Tellas Sr. & Helen Sebesta; niece, Meredith Witek; and mother-in-law, Melly Sanchez.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Hacker; stepchildren, Mellysa Williams and Matthew Delore (Kasi); parents, David & Mary Hacker; father-in-law, Didimo Sanchez and wife Elodia; siblings, Kevin Hacker (Kimberly), Keith Hacker (Danielle), and Kristy Witek (Shawn); brother-in-law, Dimo Sanchez (Gunter Schwabentham); nieces and nephews, Rachel & Shelby Hacker, Chase, Blake and Aiden Hacker, Devin Hollis, Tabitha, Bridgette and Braden Witek; along with extended family and friends.
Kurt is also survived by his Godparents, James Hacker & Florence Fajkus. He was the Godfather to Emily Renteria.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. til 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg with Deacon Don Murrile officiating.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or American Stroke Association to PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Donations can be made in Kurt’s honor to The Center for Pursuit at https://thecenterforpursuit.org/donate
(https://thecenterforpursuit.org/donate) or
mailed to:
The Center for Pursuit
Attn: Development
4400 Harrisburg Blvd.
Houston, TX 77011
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.