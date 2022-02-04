Kimberly Ann Sassman-Cain died Saturday January 29th, 2022, at 54 years old. She was fondly known by her family and friends as Kim or Nana.
Kim is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Cain. Jr; her daughters Candace, Ashley, and Kali Cain; her grandchildren Emily and Gabriel. She is predeceased by her parents Alan Sassman and Mary Allie Mercer; and her brother Michael Eugene Vanderbilt.
Kim was born in Austin, Texas on March 30th, 1967 to Alan Sassman and Mary Allie Mercer. She grew up in a family with 8 siblings.
Kim served her country in the Coast Guard. She was honorably discharged. She held distinguished medals in the Marksman rifle ribbon and sharpshooter pistol ribbon.
She met Billy Joe Cain Jr., fell in love and then she asked Billy to marry her. They got married in Wharton, TX on March 4th, 1989 surrounded by family. Billy still swears to this day that Kim is the most beautiful woman he’s ever met.
Together they moved to Austin and had three daughters, Candace, Ashley, and Kali in that order. Kim loved those girls with all her heart. She devoted her life to her family while also occasionally exploring jobs, pursuing school, and taking care of the family.
Kim could often be found listening to Stevie Nicks, gardening in her yard, or enjoying the sun at the beach. She was a good listener, and made fast friends with everyone she met. Her favorite color was blue. Her love for animals was unmatched, especially for horses.
Kim held a variety of jobs throughout her life, but most recently served proudly as a Walmart greeter. She proudly stopped shoplifters and honored her role in the company.
Family will receive friends on Monday February 7, 2022 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday February 8, 2022 at 11 am at First Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Dubroc officiating. Cremation will follow.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Palacios, Patrick Roth, Doug Hughes, Eli Wood, Ethan Kinder, Jeret Pena. Honorary pallbearers will be Philip Kocurek and Israel Mendoza.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, Texas, 979-543-3681.
