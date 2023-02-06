Kimberly Ann Beal Wright, 73, of New Braunfels, Texas, went home to her Lord on February 2, 2023.
Kim was born on July 13, 1949 to Elizabeth Jean Grace Beal and Thornton Hubert Beal in Fort Worth, Texas. She loved to dance, and as a teen she trained as a competitive ballroom dancer under Brice Evans. After she graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1967, she enrolled at UT Arlington and studied geology. There she met her future husband, David Norman Wright. The two married September 4, 1970 and relocated to New Orleans, where Dave began his career with Amoco as a geologist. Kim also had a brief stint at Amoco as a well log analyst. The couple had 3 children while living in New Orleans. In 1989 the family relocated to Richmond, Texas, and in 2003, the couple retired to their dream home in New Braunfels.
Kim was a nature lover and enjoyed working in her flower beds. She was a member of the Texas Master Naturalists. She also loved to travel. She was quite the social butterfly and enjoyed “doing lunch” and shopping with her girlfriends, socializing with the “Friday Afternoon Club,” attending plays and concerts at the Circle Arts Theatre and the Brauntex, and living it up at Wurstfest. As a member of New Braunfels Presbyterian Church, Kim played in the bell choir, organized dinners and trips, and served as a Stephen minister. Kim had a servant’s heart and volunteered in many capacities throughout her life, including at her children’s schools, her church, her neighborhood property owners’ association, the Heritage Society of New Braunfels, the Texas Master Naturalists, and the Gorge Preservation Society.
Kim will be best remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; as a teacher, a listener, and advisor; as courageous, generous, faithful, optimistic, fun-loving and vivacious. We will miss her terribly.
Kim is preceded in death by her father and mother; her brother, Joe Beal; and her stepmother, Mildred (Suzy) Beal.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dave; her children--Jamie (Dave) Deptula, Erin (Byron) Gerke, and Will (Stephanie) Wright; and her beloved grandchildren: Brynlee and Landon Deptula; Hannah, Emily, and Sadie Gerke; and Colton Wright; as well as many other cherished relatives and friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staffs of Hope Hospice, New Braunfels Regional Rehab, and Sundance Inn Health Center; the caregivers at Visiting Angels; and to Dr. Christopher Bogaev, who stood by Kim and her family throughout her battle with cancer. Thank you to all of our family and friends who visited and provided support to us all these many months.
A memorial service celebrating Kim’s life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Braunfels Presbyterian Church, 373 Howard St., New Braunfels, TX 78130. A private interment will happen at a later date.
