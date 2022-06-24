Kenneth Wayne Albright passed away on June 16, 2022. Kenny was born on July 2, 1956, to Ervin and Rosena Albright of Beasley, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Ervin Albright, Jr. (Buckie). Survivors include his two sisters, Donna Cochran of Rosenberg, TX, and Bet Batchelor of College Station, TX; sister-in-law, Diana Albright of Rosenberg, TX; nephews, Mason and Mark Albright, Jason Batchelor, and Travis Cochran; and niece, Mandy Lenderman.
A Memorial Service is being planned at Friedens United Church of Christ, Beasley, TX, at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given in his memory to Friedens United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 112, Beasley, TX 77417.
Condolence messages may be written to the Albright family at www.garmanycarden.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
