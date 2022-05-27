Kenneth Ray Redmond

(10/19/43 — 5/24/22)
After a short battle with cancer, Kenneth “Ken” Ray Redmond, age 78, peacefully went home to Jesus on May 24, 2022.
Ken was born to W.B. “Jiggs” and Mary Nell (Castellaw) Redmond in Jackson, Tennessee. He grew up on his family’s farm in Alamo and graduated from Hamlett Robertson High School in Crockett Mills. He earned a BS degree from Lambuth College in Jackson, TN where he majored in Biology, minored in Physical Education, and played basketball on scholarship.
During his time at Lambuth, Ken went on a blind date and met his wife of 56 years, Rebecca “Becky” (Green) Redmond. They were married in 1965 and Ken continued his education at Mississippi State University, earning his Master’s of Science degree in 1967. They went on to have 3 children, Todd, Beth, and Bart.
Ken had a successful 12-year career with the Tennessee Farmer’s Co-op before moving his family to Texas, where he worked in sales for Bisel Hearing Aid Center out of Houston. Before retirement in 2019, he also served the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District for 16 years as a school bus driver, where he touched the lives of many students and co-workers alike.
Ken joins his parents, Jiggs and Mary Nell, and his infant brother, Larry, in Heaven. He is survived by his wife, Becky, his children, Todd (Jana) Redmond, Beth (Carl) Rios, and Bart (Rachel) Redmond, and his younger brother, Dan (Helen) Redmond. He leaves behind 6 granddaughters, Jordan (Jacob) Vandergrifft, Karlee (Trevor) Sakakini, Peyton (Aaron) Terry, Olivia Rios, Sydney Redmond, and Allison Redmond and 2 infant great-grandsons, Pierce Matthew Vandergrifft and Brooks Ray Terry. He is also survived by 2 nephews, 1 niece, beloved family friends, Kimberly, Chris, Brandon, and Will Stewart, and numerous friends and family members.
Ken was a faithful servant of Christ through the churches he attended over his lifetime. Until the end of his earthly life, Ken prioritized his strong and unwavering faith in Jesus as his Lord and Savior and boldly shared the gospel with friends and family. Your testimonies are my heritage forever, for they are the joy of my heart. I incline my heart to perform your statutes forever, to the end. (Psalm 119:111-112)
No formal services are planned at this time, but any memorials to honor Ken can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Psalm 116:15
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His faithful servants.”
